The Brief A Redmond man who was previously convicted of three counts of first-degree child molestation is facing new charges after more victims recently came forward. Buckland Darrell, 45, was arrested three separate times for molesting multiple boys between 2017 and 2021.



A Redmond man convicted of child molestation is facing new charges after more victims recently came forward.

The backstory:

Buckland Darrell, 45, was previously arrested three separate times for molesting multiple boys, including at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Redmond, a Thanksgiving party in King County, and other church events and gatherings.

Darrell was released on bail twice before being rearrested in April 2023. In that case, three new victims came forward and reported incidences that happened between 2017 and 2021.

Related article

Each of the cases involved boys under the age of 12, with the incidents occurring near or in the presence of the victim's family members.

Now, Redmond police say two new victims have come forward, and Darrell is set to be arraigned on additional charges of first-degree child molestation and first-degree rape of a child.

Darrell is currently serving time for his previous three convictions of first-degree child molestation.

Buckland Darrell

Redmond police believe there are more minor victims, and ask anyone with information to contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Redmond Police Department and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.