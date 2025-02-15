Redmond cannabis store hit with sixth smash-and-grab, owner calls out the city

The Brief A cannabis store in Redmond is again the target of burglary and vandalism. The shop has been hit six times in the past year-and-a-half. We talk with the business owner about his blame on the city.



Thieves used a stolen Hyundai sedan during an attempted break-in of Hashtag Cannabis Friday in Redmond.

According to Redmond police, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Video surveillance from the shop showed a vehicle smashing into the front of the store and two other vehicles fleeing the scene.

This is sixth time the business located on Leary Way Northeast has been hit in a smash-and-grab incident.

"Fortunately, we have these eco blocks, and they didn’t get in," said Hashtag Cannabis co-owner Logan Bowers, "But they did manage to dent the building."

Hashtag Cannabis co-owner Logan Bowers

So, once again, he had to call out repair crews.

"It’s not cheap," he said.

The last smash-and-grab happened back in September.

"At first I was mad at the criminals," Bowers said. "Now, I’m mad at the city."

Hashtag Cannabis storefront damage.

The backstory:

Following the September incident, Bowers brought in small concrete barriers.

"The city sent us a cease and desist order," Bowers said. "They wanted to fine us a thousand dollars a day that they were there."

The city eventually backed off.

Bowers said those barriers were the only thing stopping Friday’s thieves from crashing through the store.

"We’re trying to do the right thing," Bowers said. "We’ve applied for permits to install bollards but each time we’re denied by the city.

City of Redmond code

What they're saying:

In a previous response to media requests, the city sent out a statement that read:

"The City’s leadership, including the Mayor, Chief Operating Officer, Council representatives, Deputy Police Chief, and the Planning and Public Works Directors, recently met with the business owner and offered safety suggestions that the business owner can follow, including locking up products after hours and working with the building owner to install steel reinforcements to harden the building. The City is working with Hashtag, as it does with all businesses, on security best practices, but is unaware of Hashtag complying with them.

"In this most recent incident, bollards would not have helped, as the stolen vehicle accessed the building by driving up the sidewalk ADA ramp, and the City cannot block access to the sidewalk. The business has applied for a right-of-way permit and can install bollards (at their expense) in their right-of-way on the Leary Street side of the building. The City right-of-way goes all the way to the building on the Cleveland Street side, and bollards are not currently allowed per city code."

"I think it’s just sad that the city won’t work with us," Bowers said. "This isn’t normal and this shouldn’t be happening. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. It is especially tragic that they refuse to let us prevent crimes."

As for Friday’s attempted burglary, anyone with information is asked to call Redmond Police.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Redmond Police Department and original FOX 13 reporting.

