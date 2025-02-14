Redmond police warn residents of organized crime targeting Asian-Americans

The Brief Police in Redmond believe there is an organized crime ring in the area. Authorities are warning residents to be vigilant after two incidents popped up last week. The crimes are similar to ones in Redmond in 2024.



Police in Redmond are noticing a familiar crime ring reappearing in the city and are warning residents to be vigilant.

Two recent street thefts appear to be those involved in the same organized crime ring that has targeted similar victims in Redmond in 2024, according to Redmond Police.

Redmond attempted thefts caught on camera

What they're saying:

"In two separate incidents last week, two females approached the victims in a vehicle and asked to pray with the victim. The suspects then attempted to place fake gold jewelry on their necks and checked the victims' fingers and necks for jewelry," Redmond police said in a statement Friday.

Police say nothing was stolen from the attempted thefts in a neighborhood near 172 Ave. and NE 40 St. and in the parking lot of Redmond Town Center.

What you can do:

Redmond police are asking community members to use caution when approached by strangers in vehicles and not accept gifts from strangers.

They recommend, if possible, to travel in groups, especially when walking.

Anyone who is approached by strangers offering to trade or sell jewelry is asked to contact law enforcement.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Redmond Police Department.

