Redmond police warn of crime group targeting Asian families

Redmond Police warn that an organized crime group with ties to Romania is targeting East Indian families to rob.

According to authorities, the Romanian crime group is responsible for a string of robberies in and around Redmond. Police say they will drive rental SUVs and approach victims along sidewalks or in parking lots. They will ask for directions or offer to trade jewelry.

While talking with victims, the suspects will try to place fake jewelry on the victim, while either swapping it out for the victim's real jewelry — or they will take it by force.

"These are not Hate crimes, but rather crimes of opportunity where the thieves travel around affluent neighborhoods and search for potentially vulnerable victims," said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. "We encourage community members to be aware of their surroundings when walking alone outside and avoid wearing valuables."

Five recent assaults have left victims with only minor injuries. Police say suspects have notably been women wearing long dresses.

Police urge anyone who might be approached by strangers in vehicles to not accept gifts from them, and to not travel alone, especially when walking.

If you are approached by strangers offering jewelry, call police immediately.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

50,000 WA state workers to walk off job in contract dispute with state

I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

'Double Trouble Weekend': Seattle traffic closures coming to I-405, I-5

Seattle among top U.S. cities for fastest home sales, study shows

New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.