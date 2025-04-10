Ryan Bliss to have surgery for torn biceps, set to miss 4-5 months for Seattle Mariners

article

The Seattle Mariners have lost another player for the next several months due to an injury.

The Mariners announced on Friday that second baseman Ryan Bliss will have surgery on Friday to address a tear in his left biceps and is expected to miss 4-5 months.

He was injured swinging at a pitch from Framber Valdez in the second inning of Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros. Bliss had an MRI on Wednesday that confirmed the tear.

Bliss was able to finish the game on Tuesday night, which included a double off the wall in the fifth inning and a key defensive play in the 10th that kept the winning run from scoring. However, the injury became more painful overnight and testing was needed.

"It doesn’t feel pretty good. I’m down for sure. I just hope it’s not too bad," Bliss said prior to Wednesday's game, via Tim Booth of The Seattle Times.

Bliss' surgery will be at the University of Washington Medical Center on Friday and performed by Mariners orthopedic physician Dr. Albert Gee.

In 33 career MLB games, Bliss is batting .222 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI. This season, Bliss is batting .200 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two stolen bases.

The Mariners also lost outfielder Victor Robles until at least July. Robles was injured making a sensational catch in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco Giants. He dislocated his left shoulder, which resulted in a small fracture as well.

