Seattle Mariners 1-for-19 with RISP, lose 2-1 to Astros in 12 innings

The Seattle Mariners went 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base as Victor Caratini's RBI single in the 12th inning gave the Houston Astros a 2-1 win on Tuesday night.

The Mariners had a chance to win the game in the 11th inning with Julio Rodríguez at third base and Mitch Garver at the plate, but Ryan Gusto got Garver to ground into a double play to end the threat before Houston grabbed the lead in the 12th.

After a Chas McCormick sacrifice bunt moved automatic runner Brendan Rodgers to third base, Caratini singled sharply through a drawn-in infield off Jesse Hahn to score Rodgers for the game-winning run.

Steven Okert struck out Luke Raley and Ryan Bliss to close out the 2-1 win in the bottom of the 12th.

Some stellar early defensive plays helped contribute to both starting pitchers completing their outings unscathed.

Raley made a nice leaping grab against the right field wall to take away a hit from Yordan Álvarez, and Dylan Moore and Rodríguez were each denied by Cam Smith and Jake Meyers. A slicing liner from Rodríguez was caught by a full diving grab by Meyers. All three plays came in the first inning.

Seattle put a pair of runners in scoring position against Framber Valdez in the second inning but were unable to cash in. Valdez delivered strikeouts of Donovan Solano and Bliss to get out of the jam.

The Astros then threatened in the fourth inning off Seattle starter Luis Castillo. Álvarez drew a lead-off walk, Jeremy Peña singled and stole second base to put both runners in scoring position, and a two-out walk to Yainer Diaz loaded the bases. Castillo escaped by getting Cam Smith to fly out to right field as the game remained scoreless.

Castillo allowed five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over five innings for Seattle, and Valdez had just two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over six innings for the Astros before the game shifted to the bullpens.

Houston struck first against Collin Snider with a defensive miscue assisting in the top of the seventh inning. Moore's throw to first skipped short and Solano reacted poorly as Diaz advanced to second with one out. Smith followed with a triple into the left field corner that scored Diaz for a 1-0 Houston lead.

The Mariners responded against reliever Tayler Scott in the bottom half of the inning. Garver singled and stole second to lead off the inning. A sharp Raley grounder to first deflected off the glove of Christian Walker and bounded away, which allowed Garver to score from second base and tie the game at 1-1.

Neither team could deliver before the game moved to extra innings.

Andrés Muñoz pitched the 10th inning for Seattle and kept the Astros off the board. Bliss made a good diving stop to keep the ball in the infield on a Jose Altuve grounder over second base. The play kept runner Chas McCormick at third base and 90 feet from the go-ahead run. Muñoz then got Isaac Paredes to fly out to left field to give Seattle the chance at the victory.

Josh Hader breezed through his half of the 10th with strikeouts of J.P. Crawford and Moore as the game moved to the 11th inning.

Seattle elected to walk Álvarez and Peña to keep force outs available around a Walker groundout. Moore rebounded from the early error with a spectacular play to get Seattle out of the jam. Moore fielded a grounder from Brendan Rodgers, recovered from a brief mishandle, stepped on third base for the force out and delivered an off-balance throw perfectly on target to first base for the double play.

Rodríguez advanced to third as the automatic runner in the 11th on a Cal Raleigh fly out to deep left field, but Ryan Gusto got Garver to ground into a double play to end the threat for Seattle.

The two failed chances to win the game would come back to bite.

