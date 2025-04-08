Victor Robles out 12 weeks for Seattle Mariners with shoulder fracture

article

The Brief An MRI revealed a small fracture to the humeral head of Victor Robles' dislocated left shoulder. Robles isn't expected to need surgery, but will need six weeks of healing before an additional six weeks of rehabilitation. The timeline will keep Robles out until at least July.



Outfielder Victor Robles is expected to be out at least 12 weeks for the Seattle Mariners after an MRI revealed a fracture in his dislocated left shoulder.

The Mariners announced on Tuesday that the shoulder dislocation caused a small fracture in the humeral head that isn’t believed to need surgery. The anticipated timeline for the fracture to heal is six weeks, which the team will monitor to determine whether surgery is required.

Once the fracture is healed, Robles will need another six weeks of rehab before a potential return to the roster. If the 12-week timeframe holds, Robles will be out until at least July.

Robles was injured in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Robles made a stunning catch for an out on a Patrick Bailey fly ball down the right field line. Robles made a diving grab as he sailed over the short wall flanking foul territory and slammed into the protective net. While the net did its job of keeping Robles from colliding with the secondary wall, it wrenched his left arm backward significantly and rebounded him back onto the field of play.

Robles still had the composure to underhand the ball with his right hand back toward the infield before grabbing his dangling arm in agony.

Robles tried to walk back to the dugout but ultimately needed assistance from a cart to leave the field.

Robles is hitting .273 with three doubles through 10 games this season for Seattle and is 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts. Since joining Seattle last season, Robles is batting .319 with 23 doubles, four home runs and 29 RBI with 16 walks. He’s been caught stealing just once in 34 attempts over 87 total games with the Mariners.

The Source: Medical update from the Seattle Mariners.

