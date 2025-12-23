Police find suspect vehicle in WA trooper death investigation

Police in Tacoma announced Tuesday that they have located and impounded a suspect vehicle they say was involved in the death of Washington State Patrol Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting.

In a press release on Dec. 23, investigators say the car was found and taken into law enforcement's custody within the past 24 hours. They still hope for information from the public.

"Detectives are actively working this case and continue to seek information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident," read the release, in part.

A black Escalade or Chevrolet Avalanche type pick-up truck is pictured next to a portrait of the crash victim, Washington State Patrol Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tacoma Police says the line will remain open to review any and all tips about the incident on Dec. 19 or afterward.

People who witnessed the crash, or have dashcam footage from that night are asked to also contact Crime Stoppers. The time frame that investigators are hoping to see more from is around 7:20-7:30 headed southbound on SR-509 near Port of Tacoma Road.

Tips can be directed to the Tacoma Police Department through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

