Puget Sound Energy warns incoming windstorm could cause more power outages in WA

The Brief A windstorm approaching western Washington has the potential to cause power outages this holiday week. Puget Sound Energy is proactively staffing crews and first responders. PSE is also detailing safety tips about live wires, carbon monoxide poisoning and what to do if your home is flooded.



Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is warning customers that a significant windstorm moving toward the area could potentially cause power outages this holiday week.

Puget Sound Energy crews working to remove trees and fix power lines. (File / FOX 13)

PSE sent out a press release on Tuesday detailing what meteorologists are tracking with this incoming storm, some safety tips regarding power outages and what to do if your home becomes flooded.

What they're saying:

"This storm comes on the heels of over a week of severe weather, including heavy rain and flooding," PSE said. "Heavily saturated ground increases the risk of trees falling over, which can cause damage to both underground and overhead power lines."

What's next:

PSE is proactively staffing crews and first responders to prepare for the storm. Officials are warning residents to prepare their homes and emergency kits now.

When is the windstorm expected to hit western WA?

PSE meteorologists say the incoming storm has the potential to push wind speeds past 50 mph in our region beginning on Wednesday, Christmas Eve.

Timeline:

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, there is a High Wind Watch posted for many locations around western Washington on Christmas Eve. The first round of winds is likely to happen in the morning, with east/northeast gusts up to 30 mph.

In the morning, the strongest winds will likely be focused over the Cascade gaps – like North Bend and Enumclaw.

By the afternoon, there's a chance for more forceful winds to come from the south. The second period of winds will have a higher impact with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 mph. Should this forecast pan out, there would be widespread tree damage and power outages.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

"However, it's important to note that the various weather models we analyze are presenting a broad range of possible outcomes on Christmas Eve. It's rare to have this level of uncertainty about a forecast barely 24 hours in advance. Some suggest an intense windstorm while others indicate winds would barely reach 10 mph," said Acone.

"Keep in mind: there's an elevated 'bust potential' for this forecast — meaning, the winds could be a dud, barely blowing — or gusts could be highly damaging. I recommend preparing for the worst-case scenario and being pleasantly surprised if conditions are quieter." — FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone

Safety tips to know ahead of possible power outages in WA?

What you can do:

Ahead of the windstorm, PSE is offering the following tips to keep your home and businesses safe:

If you see a wire on the ground, assume it is energized. Never touch or go within 35 feet of any wire on the ground. To report a wire on the ground, call PSE at 1-888-225-5773 or 911.

Keep portable heaters away from furniture, draperies or other flammable materials.

Always use flashlights instead of candles.

Be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning

Never install or use a generator indoors or in enclosed or partially enclosed areas – even if these areas are ventilated.

When using a generator outdoors, keep it away from windows, doors or vents.

Never use a natural gas range for heating, or charcoal as an indoor heating or cooking source.

Never charge your phone or other devices in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.

Make sure that natural gas appliances are maintained and operated according to manufacturer’s recommendations.

What to do if your house becomes flooded

If your gas meter becomes submerged in floodwaters, report it to PSE by calling 1-888-225-5773.

Stay out of flooded basements. Energized wiring or electrical outlets underwater pose a hazard.

Know the signs of a possible gas leak; a "rotten egg" smell, bubbling in standing water or a light hissing sound near damaged equipment.

If you notice these signs, leave the area immediately, avoid anything that might spark, call 911.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone contributed to this story.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Puget Sound Energy and FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Judge orders release of US Army Veteran from ICE detention in Tacoma, WA

Second driver involved in WA trooper death, police hunt for truck

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Repairs underway on SR 410 after White River flooding washout

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.