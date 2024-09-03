'Double Trouble Weekend': Seattle traffic closures coming to I-405, I-5

article

Drivers beware as WSDOT issues a reminder for a so-called "Double Trouble Weekend" on the way for September 6-9.

The roadwork will address improvements as crews continue their summer-long push to complete western Washington projects during favorable weather months.

I-405 closures

I-405 will be fully closed for southbound lanes in Bothell between SR-527 and SR-522.

The closure will last from 10 p.m. on Friday, September 6 until 4 a.m. on Monday, September 9.

Cause: Paving and brickyard work related to SR-527.

I-5 closures

I-5 will have a lane reduction between Albro Place and mid-Boeing Field in South Seattle.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. on Friday, September 6 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9.

Cause: Expansion joint repair. This will temporarily decrease I-5 South in the area to two lanes.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE:

WA troopers arrest suspect in I-5 shooting spree

Sea-Tac Airport cyberattack: Security experts urge personal protection

Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' hits the road again, despite court order: Reddit

Seattle hotel workers strike on Labor Day, seeking fair wages and staffing

Seattle hotel workers strike on Labor Day, seeking fair wages and staffing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.