WA troopers investigating multiple shootings on I-5

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating two shootings that happened on Interstate 5 Monday night, and possibly a third.

The first shooting, according to WSP, took place on northbound I-5 near S 320th Street in Federal Way. One passenger was injured in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white Volvo with California license plates.

The second shooting happened on northbound I-5 near I-90 in Seattle. Another passenger was reportedly injured.

There is no description of the suspect or vehicle in the second shooting.

The third shooting has not yet been confirmed, but possibly happened on northbound I-5 at MLK Jr. Way. Troopers are actively investigating and working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

