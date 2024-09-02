Sea-Tac Airport baggage, flight displays coming back after cyberattack

article

Now one step closer to normalcy, airport officials have announced that baggage claim displays are coming back at Seattle-Tacoma International following a cyberattack on August 24.

In a post to social media Monday evening, those at the airport say the baggage and flight information displays are now phasing in as internal teams finish their final testing.

Prior to this development, FOX 13 reported travelers were waiting in long lines and needing to be guided by staff in green vests all around the terminals.

Some of that coverage can be seen below as we spoke with passengers on August 27, the fourth day of impacted travel:

As Labor Day travel hit its expected peak at Sea-Tac Airport today, those flying out of Seattle were still recommended to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international destinations.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Drive-thru disagreement at Puyallup McDonald's leads to shooting

Washington State Fair opens tomorrow, organizers stress good hygiene

WA juvenile detention agency under fire from state officials

Tacoma man charged in 2023 death of 18-year-old, burning body

Mike Macdonald, John Schneider ready to see season start for Seattle Seahawks

'She was the heart of the family': Grandmother killed by gunmen in Burien

Kingston-Seattle fast ferry service to resume Saturday

US Fish and Wildlife Service unveils plan to kill barred owls in WA

High bacteria levels have temporarily closed these 2 Kirkland parks

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.