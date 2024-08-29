Mike Macdonald, John Schneider ready to see season start for Seattle Seahawks

article

After an offseason of significant change for the Seattle Seahawks, a new era under head coach Mike Macdonald is ready to get underway.

Well, almost.

"We could go play (this weekend). We would have a really crappy plan on defense, but we would be able to get some plays off," Macdonald joked.

Macdonald and the coaching staff will gladly take the one more week of prep time before next Sunday's season opener against the Denver Broncos.

"The guys executed well today but we'll dial it in over the weekend," Macdonald said. "It will be really clear coming back with the extra time to work. But yeah, the guys are ready to go but we're never going to turn down more reps."

Macdonald is the youngest head coach in the NFL and just the second first-time NFL head coach in franchise history along with Jack Patera, who was the first coach of the Seahawks in 1976. His defense last season with the Baltimore Ravens was one of the most impressive units in the NFL and helped make him one of the top coaching candidates in last year's coaching carousel.

With rosters now mostly finalized after roster cuts on Tuesday, the Seahawks feel ready for the new era under Macdonald to truly get underway.

"Excited to get going," general manager John Schneider said. "Really impressed with Coach Mike and his staff. The communication, the clarity, what they want, the intent that's put into everything. It's been an amazing training camp to see. We're excited to get going."

Schneider noted how quickly the offseason has felt to him.

"It's been a whirlwind," Schneider said. "It feels like Arizona just missed that field goal and we win the game down there and we've just had our head going the whole time. You look up and here we are and getting ready to play Denver already."

Notes:

– The Seahawks signed former fifth-round linebacker Tyreke Smith and cornerback Josh Jobe to their practice squad, and released G Raiqwon O'Neal on Thursday. The team remains with one open spot on their practice squad following the release of O'Neal.

– Macdonald was pretty tight-lipped regarding injury updates after practice.

"The injury ones are tough," he said. "It's like 'Hey, we're in game week now.' We'll give you as much as we can but right now it's just we'll see next week."

Linebacker Jerome Baker has been back at practice the last couple days after missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury. Macdonald said that despite the missed time, they feel comfortable that Baker will be mentally be ready to play next week if he's able to get where he needs physically.

"If Bake's cleared to go, he'll be ready to go mentally," Macdonald said. "He's a pro, he's a great player. If he's out there we'll be excited to have him. If not, then T. Knight (Tyrice Knight) will be rolling."

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS