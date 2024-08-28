Seattle Seahawks set practice squad as Rhattigan, Sheriff claimed by Panthers

article

The Seattle Seahawks lost linebackers Jon Rhattigan and Jamie Sheriff to waiver claims from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, and announced the signings of 15 players to their practice squad.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks did not get any players through the waiver process themselves.

The Panthers had top priority in the NFL’s waiver order based on having the worst record in the league last year.

Rhattigan was released because of a contract set to pay him just under $3 million this season on a restricted free agent tender. Sheriff – an undrafted free agent signing that joined the team after the start of training camp – had three sacks this preseason and couldn’t slip through waivers to the practice squad.

The Seahawks elected to keep Drake Thomas as a depth linebacker in place of Rhattigan and last week’s trade acquisition Michael Barrett, who was also waived on Monday. Thomas was claimed off waivers at the end of the preseason last year and appeared in seven games for the team last season.

Seattle also acquired pass rusher Trevis Gipson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade on Sunday, which lessened the immediate need for Sheriff on the 53-man roster.

Now that the waivers process has cleared, the Seahawks were able to fill out their practice squad on Tuesday. The team has an exemption for a 17th player as tackle Max Pircher is a part of the NFL International Player Pathway program.

Cornerback Artie Burns re-signed to the practice after being released on Monday. As a vested veteran, Burns didn’t need to go through waivers and could have signed elsewhere if he wanted. Being released and re-signed also seems to indicate the foot injury sustained Saturday night against the Cleveland Browns isn’t serious. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com indicated Burns would be elevated for Week 1.

Others signed to the practice squad include running back George Holani, tight end Tyler Mabry, receivers Easop Winston Jr. and Cody White, guard Raiqwon O’Neal, tackles McClendon Curtis and Garret Greenfield, defensive tackles DeVere Levelston and Kyon Barrs, linebackers Patrick O’Connell, Michael Barrett, and safeties Marquise Blair and Ty Okada.

Additionally, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Seahawks are re-signing 2022 fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith to their practice squad as well. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals during roster cuts. That leaves one open spot on the practice squad for the team.

Sixth-round cornerback D.J. James was the only draft pick not to make the 53-man roster, and he has not been signed to the practice squad.

Undrafted tight end Jack Westover cleared waivers and moved to the team’s injured reserve list after being waived/injured on Monday.

