Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 37-33 preseason victory over Browns

The preseason is over, roster cuts will soon follow, and the start of the 2024 NFL regular season will arrive in just two weeks.

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up the exhibition schedule with a 37-33 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night. Geno Smith made his only appearance of the preseason and quickly led the first-team offense to a touchdown drive before taking to the bench for the rest of the night. Many starters followed suit with brief appearances before giving way to those battling for roster spots.

The team will have until Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT to cut their roster down to 53 players from the preseason limit of 90. Most of those decisions were pretty clear even before Saturday night's preseason finale kicked off. However, a couple key injuries sustained early in the contest could force a change in calculus ahead of the regular season opener against the Denver Broncos.

We'll quickly run down some of the notable items from the final preseason contest and give a 53-man roster projection for the team given the information we know here Saturday night.

Here are the takeaways from the win over the Browns:

– Geno Smith and the starting units look ready for showtime.

Geno Smith sailed his first pass of the preseason high over DK Metcalf and out of bounds. He then connected on four straight passes, including a 25-yard gem to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and a 21-yard touchdown to Metcalf.

"Yeah, made some great throws, seemed decisive. Plan was do a couple series, but I think we saw enough after the good five plays," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Smith.

It was everything you'd want Smith to accomplish in a brief preseason tune-up. His four completions netted 62 yards, a touchdown and a 157.9 passer rating. Smith, Metcalf, and many of the offensive starters quickly called it a night.

"It was a good day. We implemented trying to start fast and I feel like we executed well today on that first drive especially," Smith-Njigba said.

"You can see in everybody's eyes everybody is comfortable, everybody has that confidence, that juice flowing right now. We're just ready for Week 1, ready to get this thing started."

Similarly on defense, the Browns gained just five yards on five plays, including a 10-yard sack of Jameis Winston by Jarran Reed to force an early punt. Many defensive starters then joined Smith and offense on the bench for the rest of the night as well.'

However, two of those starters didn't make it through the game without suffering injuries…

– Uchenna Nwosu, Artie Burns both exit game in first quarter with injuries.

Top edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu appeared to suffer a knee injury when he took a chop block at the hands of Cleveland guard Wyatt Teller and running back Jerome Ford. Teller hit Nwosu in the leg trying to make a diving block as Ford hit him high.

Nwosu hobbled and went down on the field trainers came out to tend to him. He eventually walked off the field on his own and had an ice wrap put on his legs on the sidelines. Eventually, Nwosu did retreat to the locker room.

Shortly after, Burns – who started at the nickel cornerback spot for Seattle – also came off to the sidelines and had his left foot examined. Burns eventually took a ride on the back of a cart back to the locker rooms for further evaluation.

"Not sure yet," Macdonald said. "We'll get it looked at tomorrow. We'll probably know more in the next couple days."

Strong final impressions?

RB Kenny McIntosh – McIntosh had one carry in the game and it was a special one. Great blocking sprung him clean into the secondary with a stiff-arm of safety Chase Williams for a 56-yard touchdown.

"Another example of a guy that's been working really, really hard. For him to have an opportunity to make such a great play, just really happy for him. Really happy for where he's at. He should be proud of himself," Macdonald said.

K Jason Myers – Myers has missed a couple of extra points this preseason, but he made seven kicks on Saturday night with four extra points and three field goals, including a 58-yard kick in the second quarter.

LB Jamie Sheriff – Sheriff delivered a pair of sacks on Cleveland quarterback Tyler Huntley. Combined with a sack last week against the Tennessee Titans, Sheriff has shown quite well this preseason despite not joining the roster until after camp had already began.

"It's a blessing because I didn't know where I was going to be. I was at home delivering beers for a beer company and when I got that call, I made the most of my opportunity," Sheriff said.

WR Dee Eskridge – It's been an exceptionally difficult few years for Eskridge as he's tried to establish himself in the NFL. Several injuries, a domestic violence incident of his own making, and a general lack of production have made his future with the team questionable. However, his 79-yard punt return touchdown was a highlight and showed why the team keeps being intrigued by his ability.

"I just came out here with the mentality that if it's my last time ever coming out here to play on this field, then so be it. God has a bigger plan, but I'm going to go out here, have fun, keep joy, and then make plays like I did," Eskridge said.

53-man roster projection:

QB (2): Geno Smith, Sam Howell.

No suspense here.

RB (4): Ken Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, George Holani.

McIntosh is a higher upside ball carrier. Holani has a more well-rounded total package. I'm not fully convinced they keep four running backs and believe McIntosh to have the upper hand between the two, but for now both make the team.

TE (4): Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, Brady Russell, A.J. Barner.

Macdonald said he was optimistic both Fant and Brown would be ready for Week 1. Russell is clearly the No. 3 and core special teams piece. Barner makes it as a mid-round draft pick.

WR (6): DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Laviska Shenault Jr.

There are zero questions about the top four receivers, and Shenault is a lock due to his special teams roles as well. Young is a well-rounded option, too, that plays on all special teams units. Easop Winston Jr. and Cody White both have had good preseasons. Dee Eskridge's punt return touchdown against the Browns shows his athletic ability the team had high hopes for as well. All would be practice squad options if they clear waivers.

OL (9): Charles Cross, Laken Tomlinson, Connor Williams, Anthony Bradford, George Fant, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Stone Forsythe, McClendon Curtis.

Abe Lucas starts the year on PUP in this projection. Forsythe can back up both tackle spots, and Curtis can play tackle and guard. Draft picks Sataoa Laumea and Mike Jerrell, and G/T Raiqwon O'Neal head for the practice squad.

DT (5): Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy, Johnathan Hankins, Mike Morris.

Myles Adams has been nicked up in training camp, so just going with the five interior linemen here.

Edge (5): Uchenna Nwosu, Dre'Mont Jones, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Jamie Sheriff.

With Nwosu's status unknown coming out of Saturday's game, Sheriff finds a way onto the roster for the time being as additional depth. Edge rushers that produce can be tougher to find and may be more difficult positionally to slip through waivers with three sacks in two games.

LB (5): Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker, Tyrice Knight, Michael Barrett, Patrick O'Connell.

Macdonald has said Baker is expected to be ready for the season opener. Barrett is on the roster after the trade with Carolina. Jon Rhattigan is set to earn just under $3 million on his current contract. That value doesn't seem correct, so we're turning to O'Connell instead as the fifth linebacker barring a contract adjustment.

CB (6): Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, Artie Burns, Nehemiah Pritchett, Dee Williams.

The top four cornerbacks have been locks for a while, but Burns' injury – like Nwosu – makes things suddenly less certain. Williams makes the roster for return purposes and as one extra depth piece at cornerback following the Burns injury for now. D.J. James and Carlton Johnson try to slip to practice squad.

S (4): Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins, K'Von Wallace, Coby Bryant.

The Seahawks may be forced to keep a fifth safety as well (potentially at the expense of the 4th running back) depending upon the health of Jenkins, who missed most of last week with an injury from practice. Marquise Blair or Ty Okada would be next in line. The top four have otherwise been clear.

ST (3): Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Chris Stoll.

No suspense here.

