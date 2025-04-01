Seattle to see gorgeous spring weather for first weekend of April

The Brief Isolated showers continue through Wednesday, with warmer, drier weather returning Thursday in Western Washington. Temperatures may reach the 70s by Saturday, but Sunday’s forecast is uncertain due to conflicting air masses, with rain expected by evening.



Isolated showers are in the forecast into Wednesday. Thereafter, warmer and drier weather makes a comeback in the greater Seattle area starting Thursday.

Occasional showers are in the forecast for Seattle today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

First weekend of April in Seattle

Big picture view:

Damp pockets continue into this afternoon for some places around the Central and South Puget Sound. The coast and Olympics will only feature a light shower — most of those particular areas will trend drier. You can expect mostly cloudy skies around Western Washington.

Highs will reach the low to mid 50s around Western Washington on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Similar weather is on the way for Wednesday. By Thursday, drier and sunnier weather is back in action.

Temperatures will consistently reach the 50s over the next few days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Thanks to mild easterly winds, temperatures on Friday warm to the mid 60s. Highs could flirt with the 70s on Saturday!

On Sunday, we have some uncertainty about how the forecast will play out and here's why: we'll be stuck between an air mass that is quiet, warm and stable (high pressure) and an air mass that is cloudy, wet and cool (low pressure).

What's next:

Right now, we expect rain to return Sunday evening with clouds increasing ahead of the showers' arrival. Stay tuned because the placement of these air masses/pressure systems will determine exactly what goes down.

Temperatures warm nicely to the 60s in Seattle beginning on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 Seattle! We appreciate you so much.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source:

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Top aide for WA Gov. Ferguson resigns over workplace complaints, report

Seattle police arrest man accused of more than 20 bank robberies

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.