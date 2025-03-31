Seattle weather: Showery and cool end to March

The Brief We're tracking scattered showers and cool temperatures to close out the month of March. As we wrap up the month, we have gained about 100 minutes of daylight, with our first 8 p.m. sunset coming in just a few weeks.



We are enjoying more daylight each day and getting closer to our 8pm sunsets. (FOX13 Seattle)

Scattered showers and cool temperatures to close out the month of March. A disturbance off the coast continues to push light showers onshore for the next few days before sunnier, drier skies return. A few flurries in the passes and even a rumble of thunder is possible tomorrow in the Cascades.

Spotty light rain around for Tuesday with a chance for thunder in the mountains.

Our afternoon highs on Monday were about 10 to 20 degrees cooler today compared to Sunday when we hit the low 60s. The stretch will continue tomorrow with highs again struggling to make it out of the 50s.

Afternoon temperatures will again be cooler than average.

What's next:

A gradual warm-up is forecast starting on Thursday and into the weekend. Sunshine and highs nearing 70 are expected Sunday afternoon before another chance of showers by that night and into Monday.

Continued cool and wet for another couple days before a nice weekend warm up.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

