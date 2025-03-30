Mystery over Seattle sky: Black ring leaves public guessing

The Brief Residents across Seattle noticed a mysterious formation in the sky on Sunday. FOX 13 reached out to several sources about the black ring. Spokespeople at Lumen Field offered a suggestion about its origin.



Over the weekend, a mysterious black ring appeared floating above the city of Seattle, sparking widespread confusion and speculation among locals online. In a frenzy, witnesses took to social media, posting photos and videos of the strange sighting, raising questions about its origin.

Many wondered if the ring could be caused by a large swarm of insects, a rare weather event, or even something extraterrestrial.

Black ring appears over Seattle sky on Sunday Mar. 30, 2025

In an effort to uncover the truth behind the strange occurrence, FOX 13 reached out to several sources, including the National Weather Service. A meteorologist from the National Weather Service confirmed they had seen the reports of the unusual black ring, but assured FOX 13 that it was not related to any weather phenomenon.

Curious about the possibility of the ring being connected to the nearby Supercross Championship held at Lumen Field, FOX 13 contacted officials at both the stadium and the event. While they could not confirm the mystery with absolute certainty, spokespeople from both Lumen Field and the Supercross event suggested the black ring might be linked to pyrotechnics used during the championship.

