Richard Sherman's WA home robbed by armed men, deputies confirm
SEATTLE - Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman's home in Maple Valley was robbed late Saturday night, authorities confirmed.
Sherman shared video of the robbery on Monday, which appears to show three masked men jumping out of a broken window and running. Sherman says his wife and children were inside at the time, and says they were "robbed at gunpoint."
Additional surveillance images show the men roaming the inside of the house.
(Richard Sherman // X)
The King County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were called to the mansion just after midnight on Sunday.
Authorities say this remains an active investigation, but they have no arrests and no suspects.
Sherman claims police told him the suspects raided five other homes that night.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Richard Sherman's posts on X, formerly Twitter, and a report from the King County Sheriff's Office.
