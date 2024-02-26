Judge sets Richard Sherman's bail at $5,000 following DUI charge

Former Seahawk Richard Sherman's bail has been set at $5,000 following his charge of DUI this weekend.

Sherman was arrested early Saturday morning for driving under the influence, Washington State Patrol confirmed. He was booked into jail before 5:00 a.m.

A hearing detailing the conditions of Sherman's release was held Monday morning.

Bail was set at $5,000, and the former Seahawks cornerback is to consume no alcohol, cannabis or non-prescribed drugs. He will still be allowed to drive.

Sherman previously pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass in March 2022, after speeding through a construction zone, abandoning his car and trying to break into his in-laws' home. At the time, he was required to pay $2,500 and court fees, and was to be under monitored supervision for the next two years.

Sherman must stay out of any further trouble, which includes any criminal, alcohol or drug-related offenses.