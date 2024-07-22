Seattle's 520 bridge to close in both directions for weekend construction

The SR 520 bridge will be fully closed from 11 p.m. on Friday, July 26, to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29, for construction activities. This closure will affect both directions between I-5 and the Eastside.

During this period, crews will work around the clock to continue permanent pavement installation, utility work and underlid lighting.

The closure will also impact bicycle and pedestrian traffic, since the 520 trail and all associated ramps will be closed as well.

The closure is just the latest step in the Washington State Department of Transportation’s five-year plan to overhaul SR-520 in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood, which is slated to wrap up in Summer 2024.

The 520 Montlake Project aims to improve transportation for both motorized and nonmotorized travel along the corridor. This project includes the construction of a new SR 520 eastbound bridge over Union Bay, a three-acre lid covering the highway in Montlake with regional transit stops and open green space and a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over SR 520 east of the lid.

Travelers are advised to plan alternate routes over Lake Washington, and allow extra travel time during the weekend closure period.

For updates and more information, visit the SR 520 Montlake Project website.

