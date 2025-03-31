Seattle's ‘Cake ATM’ has customers lining up for sweets

The Brief Butter Half Cakes, a Ballard-based microbakery, offers cake slices through a self-serve vending machine called the "Cake Coop," allowing smartphone purchases and quickly becoming a local hit. Owner Nicole Conley transitioned from a tech career to baking, driven by her creative passion, and upgraded her porch-based bakery to meet growing demand. The Cake Coop operates Fridays through Sundays at 11 a.m., with cakes selling out rapidly, encouraging early visits.



A Ballard-based microbakery is offering a new way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Instead of a traditional storefront, Nicole Conley, the owner of Butter Half Cakes, has set up a cake vending machine right outside her home.

The innovative setup, affectionately known as the "Cake Coop" or "Cake ATM," is a self-serve, on-demand cake fridge, allowing customers to browse and purchase slices of cake directly from their smartphones. Since its debut just two weeks ago, the machine has quickly become a local sensation, with customers lining up down 30th Avenue Northwest before the bakery even opens its doors at 11 a.m.

The "Cake ATM"

The backstory:

"I’ve been surprised by how much I can do if I truly put my mind to it," said Conley, reflecting on her journey from stay-at-home mom to self-taught baker and entrepreneur.

Conley’s transition into the cake business wasn’t always planned. A former tech worker from Silicon Valley, she had a background in customer service, project management, and apparel design. But when she moved to Ballard and became a full-time mom to her daughter, she found herself yearning for an outlet.

"I just have this innate desire to be creative," Conley said. "I have this personality where I get an idea and I absolutely have to execute on it, like, right now."

That drive led her to launch her small bakery, which started by offering custom cakes from her front porch. But as demand grew, she quickly realized she needed to take things to the next level.

Two months ago, Conley began upgrading the Cake Coop — a colorful, bubblegum-pink pickup kiosk — to a vending machine specifically for cake slices.

What's next:

"If you had told me two months ago that, ‘Nicole, you’re going to learn electrical engineering or software programming,’ I would have been like, ‘No way I don’t know how to do that stuff,’" said Conley. "The microbakery I essentially put together using things I already had around the house. Maybe a jug of paint or one or two supplies from Amazon."

For those hoping to snag a slice, the Cake Coop is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 11 a.m. However, with the cakes selling out within just a couple of hours, it's best to arrive early.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Lauren Donovan.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Top aide for WA Gov. Ferguson resigns over workplace complaints, report

Seattle police arrest man accused of more than 20 bank robberies

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.