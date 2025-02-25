H Mart coming to Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

The Brief There are currently only two H Marts in Seattle, one downtown and another in the University District. The rest of the locations in western Washington are in Bellevue, Redmond, Federal Way, Lynnwood and Tacoma.



The popular Asian supermarket H Mart is adding another location in the Seattle area.

Ballard residents will soon have much easier access to the chain store quickly gaining foothold in the Emerald City.

The store will be at 951 NW Ballard Way, according to a new license filed with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board last week. The license will allow the retailer to sell beer, wine and spirits.

Recently, residents were excited to learn of another popular Asian market chain coming to the area.

The T&T Supermarket will opened in Bellevue in December 2024, becoming the state's largest Asian supermarket.

The H Mart logo is displayed on the storefront of an H Mart store in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on February 15, 2025. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

