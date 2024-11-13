The largest Asian grocery store chain in Canada will soon open its flagship U.S. store in Bellevue's Factoria Mall.

T&T Supermarket announced its newest location will officially open on Thursday, December 5. The 76,000-square-foot store is coming to the south side of The Marketplace at Factoria, filling in a space that was previously occupied by Walmart.

T&T says this will be the largest Asian supermarket in Washington state.

The supermarket chain, originally founded in Vancouver, offers a variety of authentic Asian products, along with fresh produce, live seafood, an in-store Kitchen and Bakery, and Asian beauty products.

"We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Bellevue and introduce U.S. shoppers to the T&T experience," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "From our fresh kitchen dishes to our one-of-a-kind bakery and exclusive private-label items, we aim to bring the rich flavors of Asia directly to the community. We want to be the go-to destination not only for Asian families but for anyone eager to explore new culinary traditions in the Pacific Northwest."

(via T&T Supermarket)

The Factoria location marks T&T's debut in the United States, but another store is slated to open in Lynnwood next year. Washington's second T&T store is expected in Summer 2025 at the Lynnwood Crossroads Shopping Center.

To celebrate the grand opening in Bellevue, T&T will host cultural performances and offer giveaways, including a free $10 T&T gift card for the first 500 customers. The chain is also promoting their T&T App, which allows customers to access a rewards program, faster checkout, and exclusive deals, like 31% off at Haidilao Hot Pot in Seattle and Bellevue.

T&T Supermarket currently has over 35 locations in Canada. A third U.S. store is also set to open in San Jose, California next year.

Learn more about T&T Supermarket on their website.

