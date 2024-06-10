Dramatic video shows floatplane crash into boat during takeoff in Vancouver, B.C.

Several people were injured after a seaplane crashed into a boat in Vancouver waters on Saturday afternoon, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. near Canada Place in Coal Harbour, when a Harbour Air plane collided with a pleasure boat.

Footage of the collision was captured by Tom Adrion, showing the aircraft crashing into the boat before re-entering the water.

All five passengers and the pilot aboard the Harbour Air seaplane were reported uninjured and safe following the incident, according to Harbour Air.

Authorities transported several passengers from the boat to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Details on their conditions were not immediately made available.

Vancouver Police are currently investigating the collision and coordinating efforts with various agencies, including BC Emergency Health Services, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, West Coast Marine, and the Vancouver Port Authority to assess the situation and determine the cause.

This is the third small plane crash in the Pacific Northwest since June 6.

Retired American astronaut William Anders, who was a member of the Apollo 8 crew, was killed in a plane crash just off the San Juan Islands on June 7.

A pilot was also killed when his small plane crashed into the roof of a building on June 6 in Auburn, Washington.

