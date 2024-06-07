Retired American astronaut William Anders, who was a member of the Apollo 8 crew, has been identified as the pilot inside the plane that crashed in the waters off the San Juan Islands on Friday afternoon.

According to flight data and FAA records, FOX 13 Seattle has confirmed the plane that crashed was a vintage Air Force T-34 Mentor, which is owned by Anders, who is also a San Juan County resident.

Close-up of American astronaut William Anders, of NASA's Apollo 8 mission, during a panel interview held at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, Illinois, April 5, 2018. (Photo by J.B. Spector/Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago/Getty Images)

Several social media posts and messages from friends reported that Anders was at the controls when the plane crashed.

Early life of William Anders

William Anders was born on Oct. 17, 1933, in Hong Kong, but he grew up in San Diego. In 1955, Anders graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a bachelor of science degree, and received his master of science degree in nuclear engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 1962. He completed the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program in 1979.

Recruited by NASA

In 1964, Anders was selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to be an astronaut with responsibilities for dosimetry, radiation effects and environmental control.

He was a backup pilot for the Gemini XI, Apollo 11 flights, and was lunar module pilot for Apollo 8.

Apollo 8 mission

In 1968, Anders operated the Apollo 8 mission alongside Air Force veteran Frank F. Borman II and Navy veteran James A. Lovell, Jr. In total, he logged more than 6,000 hours of flying time.

During this mission, their command module floated above the lunar surface, and the astronauts beamed back images of the moon and Earth and took turns reading from the Book of Genesis, closing with a wish for everyone "on the good Earth."

According to NASA, the mission was also famous for the iconic "Earthrise" image, snapped by Anders, which would give humankind a new perspective on their home planet. Anders has said that despite all the training and preparation for an exploration of the moon, the astronauts ended up discovering Earth.

From L to R, Apollo 8 astronauts spacecraft Commander Frank Borman, Command Module Pilot James Lovell and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders, who became the first humans to escape Earth's gravity and the first humans to see the far side of the Moon, l Expand

William Anders' retirement

In 1988, Anders retired from the Air Force Reserves and became the chairman and CEO of General Dynamics Corporation in 1991. After two years, he retired from General Dynamics and stayed as chairman until 1994.

Anders and his wife Valerie moved to Orcas Island in 1993. They have six children and 13 grandchildren.

Group portrait of, from left, American astronauts William Anders, James Lovell, and Frank Borman, all of whom participated in NASA's Apollo 8 mission, as they pose together at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, Illinois, April 5, 2018. (Pho Expand

Shortly after retiring, the couple established the Anders Foundation supporting educational and environmental concerns as a vehicle for supporting several of their interests, including Yosemite National Institute and the Olympic Park Institute.

In 1996, the couple started the Heritage Flight Museum around the P-51 Val-Halla. It has steadily grown ever since and currently resides at Skagit Regional Airport in Burlington. As the museum grew, their two sons found a passion for aviation and joined them in the Puget Sound area to help run the museum.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

More than 300 new WA state laws went into effect June 6

WA schools superintendent responds to new 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

Amanda Knox vows to 'fight for the truth' after slander reconviction in Italy

17-year-old shot, killed at Seattle's Garfield High identified

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.