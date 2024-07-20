Young man shot, killed in Tacoma, police investigating

Tacoma Police are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man who was found on a trail with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

Police say a man in his early 20s was found around 1:30 a.m. on the Scott Peirson Trail near S Mullen St. and S 19th Street.

The man was shot multiple times, and despite efforts from first responders, he later died from his injuries.

Neighbors in the area say the man's body was found in the area of a homeless camp that was recently cleared due to trash.

Tacoma Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. No suspects have been arrested yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

