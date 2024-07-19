Teen accused of shooting Tacoma detective can be charged as adult

In Pierce County court Thursday, Justus Kent pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of shooting Tacoma Police detective Jason Brooks in August of 2023. Brooks was working with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force when he was shot.

Last week, the judge ruled the 16-year-old could be charged as an adult.

Prosecutors have charged him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

He faces 14 to 20 years in prison if convicted. He has a prior conviction in 2020 for second-degree robbery.

His bail was set at $1 million.

It all started when officers working on a stolen car emphasis patrol saw a vehicle driving erratically in the area of South 96th and Alaska Street. Once it came to a stop, the occupants fled from the vehicle.

As Detective Brooks searched for them, the then 15-year-old suspect approached his open passenger side window, pointed a .38 caliber revolver and shot him after the detective said, "Don’t shoot me".

Brooks exited his car and the teen came around the back of the vehicle and looked at him. He said he thought the teen was going to shoot him again, but he ran when a TPD cruiser approached.

Detective Brooks said the suspect appeared to be aiming for his head. The bullet shattered when it hit bone, and seriously injured him.

He is very, very lucky to be alive. He has not returned to duty.

The trial is scheduled for Sept. 5.

