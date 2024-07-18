Gig Harbor family stresses water safety after 11-year-old drowns

Looking around Sarah Scott’s home, it’s clear to see the love she has for her children. Mementos of the family are all around.

"My daughter just moved back home," Sarah said during a sit-down interview with FOX 13 News. "My oldest son has been helpful too. It’s been a difficult time."

Missing from the apartment is the laughter and bright smile her youngest child, Bishop, added to the family dynamic.

"He loved animals. Bishop was a people person. Everyone loved him," she said.

Bishop Bradley Romeo died on July 6. It was his 11th birthday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bishop Romeo (Sarah Scott)

"It was a tragic accident," said Sarah.

"He was an angel on this earth before he actually became an angel," said his sister Abbirielle Priest.

According to Bishop’s family, he drowned while paddle-boarding on the Cowlitz River.

"It was supposed to be a one-night camping thing with his dad," Sarah said. "I wasn’t with him. I was at work when I got the phone call."

The family told FOX 13 News that Bishop died when he got caught up in a logjam.

"His dad told me he tried saving him," Sarah recalled. "It’s been tough on me. It’s been hard for him, too. The current took Bishop away and divers found his body hours later."

The family said while Bishop had a lifejacket on, it may not have been the proper size.

"I’m not saying that's what caused this, but life jackets should be snug and cinched," said Sarah.

In light of the little boy's death, Bishop’s family is urging extreme caution in Washington waters this summer.

"The reality of it is that it’s so dangerous and so life-changing," cried Sarah. " That one paddleboarding trip literally can kill you. I miss him so much."

"We just don’t want something like this to happen to another family," said Bishop's sister Abbirielle.

Loved ones have since set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Bishop’s family plans to use a portion of the funds to raise awareness about water safety in hopes of preventing other drownings.

"Anyone can purchase a paddle board or kayak and walk out the door without knowing the true danger of the water in certain areas. My heart is shattered from this loss," said Sarah.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Kent PD: 11-year-old girls thwart kidnapping attempt of young child

1 in custody after Seattle tiny home village fire

Washington tribes to relocate villages with millions from landmark climate law

Kent community mourns 13-year-old boy shot, killed at Turnkey Park, shooter remains at large

Seattle Police officer caught laughing, joking about woman's death fired

WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

Teens in car intentionally strike boy riding bike in Bellevue

Grandmother shot at ATM outraged that suspect is free

Seattle Aquarium's new Ocean Pavilion to open Aug. 29

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.