Kent community mourns 13-year-old boy shot, killed at Turnkey Park, shooter remains at large

The Kent community is grappling with grief and shock following the death of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed at Turnkey Park on Tuesday night. Authorities revealed that the boy's body was moved from the park to a nearby apartment complex shortly after the shooting. The shooter remains at large.

A resident, who was home at the time, recounted how her husband initially mistook the first gunshot for fireworks, only realizing something was amiss when a second shot rang out moments later. This incident has prompted calls for increased police patrols in the area.

Francisco Sanchez, a nearby resident, described the neighborhood as "rough everywhere," reflecting the community's unease.

Turnkey Park, once a lively space filled with children, now exudes an eerie silence. Many residents are cautious and concerned for their safety. The grandmother, who has lived in the neighborhood for a decade, expressed her worries about the ongoing violence, stating she no longer takes her granddaughters to the park out of fear.

The grandmother shared how she often hears teenagers fighting, and while police are sometimes called, the teens usually disperse before authorities arrive. She has experienced thefts of cars and tools from her yard, further heightening her fears.

During dinner on Tuesday evening, the family heard a loud bang followed by a second one. Her husband described hearing what sounded like a young boy in distress. When they went outside, they didn’t see anything unusual until police arrived around 9 p.m.

Sanchez, who lives just minutes from the park, recalled waking up to flashing lights outside his window. Police discovered the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Despite medics' efforts, the boy did not survive.

Sanchez expressed his distress, saying, "This makes me emotional. How terrible is that?" Police confirmed that the noises neighbors heard were the gunshots that killed the boy. The body was moved to a busier area shortly after the incident.

Authorities found a stolen car out of Seattle at the park, though its connection to the shooting remains unclear. They are urging anyone with information to leave a tip. Tips can be sent to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or by calling 253-856-5808. For time-sensitive information, witnesses should call 911 and refer to Kent case number 24-9826.

