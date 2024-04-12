After several recent shootings in Federal Way, with one resulting in the death of a two-year-old, the city is establishing a Violent Crime Task Force in an effort to combat the rise in gun violence.

Last week, there were three separate shootings in Federal Way within 24 hours: a shootout in an IHOP parking lot, one outside a convenience store, and another at an apartment complex. Currently, it doesn't appear any suspects have been arrested in these shootings.

The crimes left a man and teen girl injured, and killed a toddler. Now, the Violent Crime Task Force is working to track down the perpetrators of these violent acts and bring them to justice.

"Our number one priority here at the City of Federal Way is the safety of our community," said Mayor Jim Ferrell. "We will move heaven and earth and deploy every resource available to find the perpetrator of the horrible murder of the 2-year-old near IHOP and to locate and hold accountable those committing violent crimes in our community."

The task force consists of members of the Federal Way Police Department who will focus on investigating gun violence-related crimes, along with other deadly or dangerous incidents.

Mayor Ferrell emphasized that the community had many unanswered questions, and says he is taking all necessary measures to safeguard the hard-working community.

"The Violent Crime Task Force will investigate people involved in violence, find out where they live, and determine who is connected with them. We will use forensic evidence and other means to solve cases and bring violent offenders to justice," said Kyle Sumpter, Deputy Chief of Federal Way Police. "We work around the clock to protect the people and families in Federal Way."

Despite the series of shootings, Mayor Ferrell says crime has actually decreased in the city compared to the first quarter of 2023. He says the implementation of new legislation in June will provide additional tools for law enforcement to combat crime, like fewer restrictions on police pursuits.

In one of the shootings, police released photos of two suspects. Surveillance video shows one of them opening fire on a group of people walking down the sidewalk.

Anyone with information that could help police identify and arrest a suspect in these shootings is asked to call 253-835-6799, or make an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.

