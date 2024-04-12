A Mukilteo man is accused of using an iPod to spy on his stepdaughter while she was in the bathroom, newly released court documents state.

On Thursday, a woman came to the Mukilteo Police Department to report that her step-father was recording her in the bathroom.

The woman said she discovered Ruben Mendoza-Cruz, whom she had lived with for about 13 years, placed an iPod against some cosmetic products on a shelf to record her as she was getting out of the shower.

She said she noticed two other recordings of her on the iPod, both of which showed her exiting the shower while she was completely unclothed.

She said she knew it was her step-father who placed the iPod there because the recording shows him putting it in the bathroom, court documents say. She also said he would come in the bathroom while she was showering, saying he was using the toilet. Then, he would leave, and return to the bathroom immediately after she exits.

Police noted that the woman was crying and shaking when talking to police, saying she felt disgusted and, "it felt like it wasn't real."

Featured article

Mukilteo PD then went to Mendoza-Cruz's home, where he was arrested. Police recovered the iPod and began questioning him.

When asked about the recordings, Mendoza-Cruz only said he used the iPod to listen to music in the bathroom, according to court documents.

Mendoza-Cruz was booked into jail for voyeurism, and will appear in court on Friday.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

Kidnapping suspect causes deadly wrong-way crash on SR 525 in Lynnwood

Teenager shot in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood

Thurston Co. reacts to hiring of ex-officer cleared in Manny Ellis' death

Bellevue police bust 'major' organized retail theft ring targeting Lululemon stores

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.