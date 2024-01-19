Former bookkeeper of Mukilteo flooring company convicted of embezzling over $400k

The former bookkeeper of a Mukilteo flooring company was convicted of wire fraud, identity theft, and conspiracy in U.S. District Court Friday.

According to court documents, Jodi Hamrick conspired with the co-owner of Gluth Contract Flooring to steal from the company and defraud the silent partner who put up money for the business.

David M. Gluth and Hamrick are believed to have embezzled more than $400,000 from the commercial flooring business, as they used company accounts to pay for a home mortgage, luxury vacations, and Nordstrom bills.

They also took out loans without the knowledge of the other co-owner, using them for a variety of expenses.

In the jury trial, the fraud of Gluth and Hamrick also involved forged signatures, forged documents, altered records, secret bank accounts, secret credit cards, false bookkeeping entries, and false statements in declarations and court filings.

The flooring company went bankrupt in 2016, and the victimized business partner was left with nothing but debt.

Gluth was sentenced to two years in prison and agreed to pay $325,000 in restitution back in 2021.

Hamrick was convicted of a total of four counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of conspiracy. Her sentencing is set for April 26, 2024.