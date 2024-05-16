Two men got into an argument and exchanged gunfire, injuring each other in a parking lot near the Renton Topgolf Wednesday night.

Renton Police say shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of a shooting at The Landing shopping mall.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Through an investigation, Renton Police determined that two men got into an argument which escalated when both men pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire.

Police say they ran through the parking lot near the Wing Stop and Marshall’s, firing at each other.

Officers arrested the man who was shot in the foot, but the other man had already fled the scene. Police say the second suspect showed up at the Valley Medical Center a few hours later with two gunshot wounds.

Renton Police said it's extremely fortunate that no one else was injured in this shooting, as there were several customers and employees in the area.

This incident remains under investigation.

