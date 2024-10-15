Seattle Mariners utility player Dylan Moore named Gold Glove finalist

Seattle Mariners utility player Dylan Moore was named one of this year’s Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 03: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros steals the 300th base of his career against Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park on May 03, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Jack Gorman / Getty Images)

According to MLB, the Gold Glove Award honors the best defensive players at each position in the league. Dylan Moore is a utility player, which means he can play several positions competently. He’s played numerous positions throughout his career in Seattle, including outfield, second base and shortstop.

The utility spot was recognized with a Gold Glove Award for the first time in 2022, with Brendan Donovan of the National League and DJ LeMahieu of the American League as the inaugural recipients.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 21: Luke Raley #20 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Dylan Moore #25 after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 21, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Pho (Alika Jenner / Getty Images) Expand

Dylan Moore is among three utility player finalists in the American League, competing against Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins and Mauricio Dubón of the Houston Astros. Utility player finalists in the National League, who won’t impact Moore’s chances, include Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kiké Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Jared Triolo of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Gold Glove Award has been given out since 1957. Major League managers and coaches vote for players within their league but are barred from voting for their own team members. According to MLB, coaches and managers constitute 75% of the selection process, with the remaining 25% coming from sabermetrics – the term used in baseball that quantifies players’ performances based on statistics.

The 2024 Gold Glove Award winners will be announced during a special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN on Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. PT.

