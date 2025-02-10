Tacoma, WA pet shelter offering Valentine's Day $14 pet adoption fees

The Brief Pet adoption fees will be lowered for Valentine's Day in Tacoma. The shelter will run the discounted rate from Feb. 14-16. Multiple kinds of animals are up for adoption and there is also an option to send love if you cannot adopt.



In celebration of Valentine's Day, the Tacoma Animal Shelter is hoping residents' open hearts will extend to pets in need of a forever home.

Starting on Feb. 12, pet adoption fees will lower to $14. The discounted rate will last through Feb. 14 at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County at 2608 Center Street.

What you can do:

There are nearly 100 dogs, cats, and rabbits available for adoption. People can view pets up for adoption at the Humane Society adoption page.

For those who want to help the humane society, but are not looking to adopt, the organization has a donation page with various ways to help out the animals under their care.

Right now, organizers say a special need they have is for new or gently used towels, specifically hand towels.

The FOX Studio 13 Live team here at FOX 13 hosted the humane society's very special "Kringle" pup just last week as part of our weekly highlight of adoptable pets.

What they're saying:

"Love isn’t just in the air—you can find it at our shelter," said Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County in a statement to the community last year.

"In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we invite community members to open their hearts and homes to a shelter pet. Whether you’re seeking a loyal dog, a cuddly cat, or a charming critter, you are certain to find ‘the one’ at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County!"

