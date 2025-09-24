Tacoma Humane Society urgently seeks medical fosters for cats and kittens

The Tacoma Humane Society is urgently seeking medical fosters for cats and kittens as it grapples with an influx of animals affected by ringworm. The shelter is currently caring for 31 cats with the fungal infection, straining both its veterinary team and physical capacity.

Big picture view:

Ringworm, despite its name, is not a worm but a common fungal infection that causes a ring-shaped, itchy rash. It can spread to humans and pets, but the shelter provides protective equipment and guidelines to ensure the safety of foster families. With proper precautions, the risk of transmission is low.

The shelter's veterinary team is dedicating over four hours a day to treat the affected cats, in addition to caring for hundreds of other animals. The isolation wards are at full capacity, leaving no room for additional cats with ringworm.

The shelter emphasizes that in-home care is preferable, as the shelter environment can be stressful for cats, weakening their immune systems and slowing recovery. In foster homes, cats receive more personalized care, which can expedite healing.

What you can do:

The Tacoma Humane Society is calling on the community to help by fostering cats, even if it's just one or two. The organization provides all necessary supplies, medications, and protective gear for fosters. Additionally, donations are welcomed to support the medical care of the affected animals, and the shelter encourages people to spread the word to help connect potential fosters.

For more information on fostering or donating, visit the Tacoma Humane Society's website.

