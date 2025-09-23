Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

British superstar Ed Sheeran is coming to Seattle soon as part of his next world tour. Kicking off in December of this year, the "Shape of You" singer will make his way to the Washington in 2026.

The LOOP Tour follows up his massive success, the Mathematics Tour. It ran from 2022 until 2025, bringing in gross revenue over $875 million from 8.8 million tickets.

Ed Sheeran performs on day 2 of Latitude Festival at Henham Park Estate on July 17, 2015 in Southwold, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

When is Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle?

Sheeran will play Lumen Field on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, just after teams from across the globe converge at the same venue for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Washington.

Tickets are now available for the show that will start at 5:30 p.m. on concert day.

Bag policy

Similar to all events at Lumen Field, the NFL All-Clear Bag Policy will be enforced.

Fans can carry only the following style and size bag, package or container into the stadium:

Clear tote-bag: Clear tote-bag that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

Clear backpack: Clear backpacks within the dimensions and have no more than 2 pockets

Small clutch: Small clutch (does not have to be clear) 6" x 4.5" or smaller with or without handle or strap

Ziploc bag: Clear one gallon storage bag (Ziploc or similar)

Ed Sheeran leaves Manhattan Federal Court and speaks to members of the media after he was found not guilty in a music copyright trial on May 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Exception for medically necessary items (including diaper bags) after proper inspection is permitted at the NE VIP Gate, NW VIP Gate, SW VIP Gate, Club Entrance (Garage Level 5), and Suite Entrance (Garage Level 6).

Walker's Lockers is the stadium's official bag storage and they're located near the North and South entrances.

Parking

All on-site spots at Lumen Field are sold out. Organizers strongly recommend taking public transportation to and from the shows, and to plan for extra travel time.

Ed Sheeran performs during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29, 2022 in Birmingham, England. All proceeds from Concert for Ukraine are being donated to Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (Photo by John Ph Expand

