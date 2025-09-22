New video shows car jumping University Bridge in Seattle

article

A driver remains on the run after police tried to conduct a traffic stop that turned into a high risk pursuit. The stolen car eventually jumped a raised bridge in Seattle.

Timeline:

On Sept. 17, Seattle police officers noticed a stolen car and tried to stop the driver. This is when they say the driver broke through a barrier and sped onto the lowering University Bridge.

The car jumped the gap and became airborne. However, it was able to land, and the driver continued evading police.

SPD officers later found the abandoned car near Pasadena Place East. The driver, however, was not found. Authorities did not state if they believed other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Previous coverage showed a view from a higher vantage point of the risky maneuver as police launched their initial investigation last week.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

