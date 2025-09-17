Seattle Children's Hospital plans to lay off 154 workers, according to WARN notice

The Brief Seattle Children's Hospital plans to layoff 154 employees by November. Seattle Children's Hospital has locations in Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Federal Way and Kennewick.



Seattle Children’s Hospital is planning to lay off 154 workers this November, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) announcement.

The layoffs affect employees of Seattle Children’s Hospital, which has locations in Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Federal Way, Kennewick, and includes remote workers. The hospital cited a layoff but did not provide additional details.

According to the WARN announcement, the layoffs are slated to begin on Nov. 15, 2025.

Local rapid response teams and WorkSource centers will reach out to impacted employees to help ease their transition.

No further public information is available from the Washington State Employment Security Department.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) issued by the Washington State Employment Security Department.

