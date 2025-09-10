DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice has requested Washington's voter registration records, including sensitive personal data. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is assessing the request and seeks clarity on how the DOJ plans to use the data. Updates are expected as the 14-day deadline approaches, with privacy and legal compliance as key concerns.



Washington's Office of the Secretary of State says it has been ordered by the U.S. Department of Justice to turn over the state's voter registration records.

The agency says it has a 14-day deadline to furnish the voter records, including dates of birth, addresses, driver's license numbers and the last four digits of the registrant's social security number.

The office is assessing the request, which they say has also gone out to at least 22 other states. It was reportedly signed by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

What they're saying:

"As Washington’s chief election official, it is my responsibility to ensure the election process is safe, secure, and transparent," Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. "This includes protecting Washingtonians’ voter information and privacy. I will work with all stakeholders to ensure we maintain both. To that end, I do not plan on releasing any information until DOJ provides me information on what they plan to do with the data. My office will respond to the DOJ once I’ve had the opportunity to fully assess that information while working with stakeholders, and ensuring our response meets both state and federal legal requirements."

The Secretary of State's office says the information requested by the DOJ is not publicly available on the voter registration database.

Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State will likely provide an update as the deadline for the DOJ's request nears.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington's Office of the Secretary of State.

