Feds end 13 years of Seattle Police Department oversight

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has emerged from 13 years of federal oversight after a U.S. District Court judge ruled the department has successfully completed the requirements of a consent decree.

What they're saying:

Judge James L. Robart ruled on Wednesday that the SPD has become "a model for reform."

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington began an investigation into the SPD in 2011. A 2012 consent decree was the result of findings that the SPD had "engaged in a pattern or practice of unnecessary or excessive force."

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division congratulated the SPD, stating, "We are proud to stand by the men and women of the Seattle Police Department as federal oversight ends and the court returns full control of local law enforcement to the city."

A group of Seattle police and other city officials gather. (Seattle Police Department)

Reforms and accomplishments

Big picture view:

The consent decree addressed key areas, including the use of force, crisis intervention, stops and detentions, and accountability. Over the past 13 years, the department has implemented several changes:

Expanded training: Thousands of officers received new instruction in de-escalation, crisis intervention, and cultural competency.

Transparency tools: Body-worn cameras were implemented, supported by public dashboards that share data on stops, use of force, and outcomes.

Enhanced community engagement: The department participated in public safety forums and is launching neighborhood listening sessions to give residents a stronger voice in local public safety.

Crisis alternatives: Civilian specialists and co-response teams under the CARE program now work with officers to respond to 911 calls for overdoses and other crises.

"We are a much-improved department for going through this process," said Chief Operations Officer Brian Maxey. "The Consent Decree created internal systems of ‘critical review’ for our employees — they know what they are doing and are accountable."

Looking ahead

What's next:

While the consent decree has ended, the SPD said it will continue to build on the reforms.

"While we embrace change and continue working towards becoming the best police department in the nation, we also understand that today’s ruling is just the beginning," said Chief Shon Barnes. "Without the community’s support we wouldn’t have made it to this point and will continue to work with stakeholders as we all work to cement change as a bedrock principal of policing in Seattle."

The department stated that training will continue to meet or exceed constitutional minimums, and accountability will be maintained through the civilian-led Office of Police Accountability, Office of Inspector General, and the Community Police Commission.

The SPD also plans to design a new program to give communities greater control over the services it provides.

"The Seattle Police Department has worked over many years to develop and implement policies and procedures that have transformed the department into an example for other police forces," said Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller for the Western District of Washington. "I commend the hard work that has led to the end of the consent decree."

