City of Seattle seeks end to 13 years of federal oversight of police department

The Brief Seattle is asking a federal court to end the Seattle Police Department's consent decree, which has overseen reforms since 2012. City officials highlight significant improvements in areas like use of force, crisis intervention, and police accountability. The move seeks to restore local control of the police department after years of mandated changes.



The city of Seattle filed a request for federal court approval to end the Seattle Police Department's (SPD) federal consent decree, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Tuesday.

The filing asks the court to conclude the process that began in 2012, citing significant improvements in police policies, training and accountability.

What they're saying:

"Over a decade ago, I supported the federal consent decree because we knew our police department could – and needed – to do better at living up to our highest values and aspiring to keep every person in Seattle safe," Harrell said. "Today, the City Attorney submitted our request to fully close out this agreement based on SPD's strong record of improving training, policies, practices, and accountability."

Harrell added that an end to the decree does not mean the work is done, but "it is time to fully restore local control of our police department to our community."

Big picture view:

The city's request for termination highlights reforms in several areas.

Use of Force: Serious uses of force are now "exceedingly rare."

People in Crisis: SPD is recognized as a national leader in de-escalation through new training, policies, and a Crisis Response Unit.

Accountability: A three-part, civilian-led police accountability system has been established to investigate misconduct and review policies.

Crowd Management: Policies and training now prioritize First Amendment rights, with new legislation on less-lethal tools and a police outreach team for events.

Police Chief Shon Barnes said that successfully completing the decree requirements highlights the "dedication and resilience of the entire Seattle Police Department."

"Change doesn't happen overnight, but I can say with confidence that SPD is not the same department that it was years ago," Barnes said.

By the numbers:

He cited data from 2024 showing that of 8,305 crisis incidents, only 1.33% involved any use of force, and just 0.17% of all dispatches involved force.

The backstory:

Seattle entered a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in 2012 following an investigation that found an estimated 20% of serious use-of-force incidents were unconstitutional. The consent decree mandated extensive changes to the city's policing practices.

The city achieved initial compliance in 2018 but faced renewed scrutiny during the mass protests of 2020, when the Monitor concluded SPD did not always follow use-of-force and de-escalation policies.

In 2023, Judge Robart ruled the department had maintained core requirements and identified final steps. Analyses in 2024 showed total use of force in less than one-fifth of one percent (0.17%) of all dispatches, with the majority (74%) at the lowest possible level. Serious use of force was reported in 0.003% of all dispatches in 2021. Federal monitors and Seattle's Office of Inspector General have concluded that the pattern of unconstitutional force that led to the decree has ended.

Mayor Harrell submitted legislation with updated crowd management policies in early 2025, which the City Council passed into law. These new rules prohibit the use of less-lethal tools in crowd management settings unless there is an imminent risk of physical injury or significant property damage.

Seattle's civilian-led police accountability system, created under the consent decree and made permanent in 2017, includes the Community Police Commission, the Office of Police Accountability, and the Office of Inspector General.

What's next:

The motions will need to be considered at a hearing that has not yet been scheduled.

