New ICE reporting app sparks national debate over safety, free speech

The Brief The "ICEBlock" app alerts users to nearby immigration enforcement activity, sparking praise and criticism nationwide. The app aims to protect vulnerable communities by anonymously reporting ICE sightings within a five-mile radius. Critics, including government officials, claim the app undermines law enforcement, while the developer defends it as protected speech.



A new app designed to alert users about nearby immigration enforcement activity is drawing both praise and criticism across the country.

The app, ICEBlock, allows users to report sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. It has quickly become one of the most downloaded social networking apps on the Apple App Store. But while some hail it as a vital tool for protecting vulnerable communities, others—including officials in the Trump administration—are calling it dangerous.

"ICE Block was designed to be an early warning system. It was not designed to obstruct law enforcement. It was not designed to incite violence," app developer Joshua Aaron said.

Aaron, who said his Jewish upbringing influenced the project, created the app after witnessing immigration policies that deeply disturbed him.

"When I saw what was going on in this country, this was like the issue that just disgusted me the most, and I want to do something to help fight back," Aaron said. "When we see five year olds in courtrooms without representation, when we see college students being disappeared for their political beliefs. When we see mothers having their babies ripped from their arms while screaming for their children in the name of our country and patriotism, we're literally watching history repeat itself. You are supposed to be going after criminals. You are supposed to be going after violent people that are hurting the community, and that's not what you're doing. So stop saying it."

How It Works:

The app itself is simple. It’s anonymous by design. With user permission, it tracks location and sends push notifications when ICE officers are reported within a five-mile radius. No tip is required to receive alerts.

"If you're walking down the street and you get an alert on your phone that ICE has been spotted four blocks ahead of you, turn left, turn around, go home, keep yourself and your family safe and avoid the confrontation to begin with," Aaron said.

Sightings are deleted within four hours. Users can only report once every five minutes, even if they spot ICE again in a different location. The app does not allow the same sighting to be reported twice.

There's been growing questions as to what users should report. ICE agents have been spotted at gas stations and grocery stores, yet Aaron says it's best to err on the side of caution.

"The worst case scenario is that you avoid that area for four hours or less. That's literally the worst case scenario. Other than that, don't worry about it," Aaron said.

Aaron has received criticism for not making the app available to Android users. But he says there’s a reason.

On Android, he said, they’d be forced to collect device IDs and link users to accounts, which would compromise anonymity. "This has been a very conscious security decision," Aaron said.

Critics argue that ICEBlock is undermining law enforcement.

"What they’re doing is actively encouraging people to avoid law enforcement, activities, operations," said United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in response to the app while touring "Alligator Alcatraz".

Administration officials have gone so far as to accuse Aaron of endangering ICE officers, calling him a "terrorist" and demanding his deportation—despite the fact that he was born and raised in the United States.

"Nothing I have done is illegal. This app is not illegal. It's not illegal for me to create it. It's not illegal for you to install it on your phone, use it. Report a sighting. All of this is protected speech by the First Amendment," Aaron said.

To immigrants and others living in fear, Aaron offered this message:

"I'm so sorry that you have to live in fear. I'm so sorry that this is happening to you," Aaron said. "All I can say is, I hope it helps you."

Aaron says he has no plans to monetize the app built with his own funds.

The Source: Information in this story came from Joshua Aaron, developer of ICE Block, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

