Seattle’s Duwamish River Festival canceled over concerns of ICE agents

The Duwamish River Community Coalition has announced they have canceled this year’s Duwamish River Festival over concerns that immigration enforcement officers might target it.

The annual event takes place in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, which is home to many Latino neighbors and immigrants. Some say they're worried ICE agents might show up.

"In light of recent events across the country and growing uncertainty for the safety and protection of our neighbors, we decided to cancel the festival this year," said Mickila Gonzales, Development Coordinator at the Duwamish River Community Coalition.

What they're saying:

The organization made the announcement on social media and said they made the decision because of ICE concerns, and the safety and wellbeing of community members.

"I was really sad, but also I understood why." said Lupine Miller, a librarian in the community.

She told FOX 13 Seattle that the festival celebrates the river and the close-knit community, as well as cultures in the area.

"When things happen, when there is a catastrophe or anything is unsafe, the whole point of community is to come together and help each other out, and however that looks is however that looks, so if it looks like we’re canceling this festival to keep the community safe, that’s what we have to do," Miller said.

Gary Snyder is an art dealer from Montana. He’s in town for a project regarding the Duwamish River and was surprised to hear about the festival cancellation. He often hears about ICE concerns in Montana but rarely sees it.

"So, to come into a city and realize what a strong effect it has and there’s a sense of fear and concern and it’s affecting everybody, it’s unfortunate, and I wish it wasn’t happening," Snyder said.

In the meantime, community members said they will figure out other ways to come together and support one another. "We look forward to a time in the future when we can celebrate together in solidarity and strength," Gonzales said.

The Duwamish River Festival was originally scheduled for August 9.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa.

