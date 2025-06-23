Woman found dead on Ketron Island, WA, as suspect drives off ferry dock

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway on Ketron Island. A man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and drove his vehicle off a nearby ferry dock. The investigation is ongoing.



A homicide investigation is underway on Ketron Island after a woman was found dead Sunday night. Authorities believe the suspect drove his car off a ferry dock.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced the investigation on social media at around 3:52 a.m. on Monday.

What we know:

Deputies say that around 9:09 p.m., a call came in reporting that a man who lives on Ketron Island had allegedly stabbed his girlfriend. Neighbors found the woman with multiple stab wounds and attempted life-saving measures, but she later died.

Investigators say shortly after, the neighbors reported hearing a loud crash at the ferry dock and saw a vehicle floating in the water.

Deputies arrived at the scene using the Steilacoom Ferry and found the woman dead, but could not immediately find the vehicle in the water.

Authorities say it's unknown if the suspect is in the vehicle or not. Members of Pierce County Dive and Marine Services Unit are using a Remote Operated Vessel to find it.

According to the PCSO, a 1-year-old child the suspect and the victim shared together is safe and being transferred to Child Protective Services for the time being.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not released the names of those involved. A public information officer is on scene.

Authorities say deputies, divers and Marine Services will be working at the scene for several hours.

Further details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

