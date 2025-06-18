2 dead after car submerges at WA's Edmonds Ferry Dock following pursuit

The Brief A pursuit initiated by a Washington State Patrol trooper and continued by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office ended with a car submerged at the Edmonds Ferry Terminal, resulting in two fatalities and three serious injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident and do not know how the victims were rescued or the driver's condition.



Two people are dead and three others were seriously injured after a car, initially pursued by law enforcement, ended up submerged at the Edmonds Ferry Terminal dock Tuesday night.

Timeline:

At about 11 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a car, initiating a pursuit that was terminated a short time later.

After the trooper's attempt, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office started pursing the same car.

Before 11:30 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a Mini Cooper fully submerged at the Edmonds Ferry Terminal dock.

Investigators said five people were in the car.

Two died and the three others were taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

South County Fire told FOX 13 Seattle, it's not known how they were pulled from the car.

Authorities do not know if the driver was among the fatalities or injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The ferry route was out of service and is now back on schedule.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and South County Fire.

