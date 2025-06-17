Travis Decker update: Search teams close in on WA triple murder suspect

The Brief Authorities are concentrating the search for Travis Decker, wanted in connection with the deaths of his three daughters, in Washington's mountainous terrain. Flight patterns indicate search aircraft are focusing on the rugged slopes east of Leavenworth, Washington. Residents near Teanaway Valley and Blewett Pass are asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.



Search efforts for Travis Decker, wanted in connection with the deaths of his three young daughters, are concentrating on the challenging, mountainous terrain of Eastern Washington.

Has Travis Decker been found?

Authorities are continuing their search for Travis Decker for the third straight week.

On June 16, they released new photos of Decker, including close-ups of his tattoos, as the intensive manhunt continues more than two weeks after the bodies of his daughters were discovered at a Leavenworth campground on June 2.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the deaths, which have been ruled asphyxiation.

Travis Decker headshot (left), two surveillance images of Decker before his planned visitation (right). (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

Travis Decker surrounded? Search teams closing in

What's new:

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says authorities are continuing their search for Decker in the Teanaway Valley, an unincorporated community in Kittitas County, and several Blewett Pass areas.

Recent flight patterns captured by FlightAware radar show aircraft circling over rugged slopes east of Leavenworth, including areas near Colchuck Lake, a popular gateway to the Enchantments region, and extending towards the Blewett Pass/Highway 97 corridor.

This area, part of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, is characterized by steep terrain, heavy forest, and high-altitude sections of the eastern Cascades. The flight activity on Tuesday was centered above Dragontail Ridge and Colchuck Glacier.

Decker has military background

The backstory:

Law enforcement have said they believe Decker, 33, a known survivalist with a military background, may have been sighted in Kittitas County near Blewett Pass. Crews have been actively searching the Ingalls Creek and Teanaway Trail areas, northeast of Cle Elum.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has asked residents in and around Teanaway Valley and Blewett Pass, including areas like Red Bridge Road, Teanaway, Swauk, Lauderdale Junction, and Liberty, to remain alert.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to check trail cameras and doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity and report anything unusual or missing to Kittcom at 509-925-8534.

Decker is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan or green t-shirt with dark shorts. He is considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Anyone who sees Decker is advised to call 911 immediately and not approach him. Tips on his whereabouts can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service, which is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Public memorial this Friday

A public memorial service will honor Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker on Friday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at Rocky Reach Park located at 5000 US Highway 97A in Wenatchee.

Attendees are asked to wear purple, pink, and green for the Decker girls, and to bring their own candle or glow stick for use during the event.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

