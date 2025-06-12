The Brief The Alpine Lakes Wilderness reopens amid the manhunt for Travis Decker, wanted for murder and kidnapping his three young daughters. Hikers are advised to stay vigilant as Decker remains at large, potentially in the area near Colchuck Lake. Authorities continue the search with reduced resources, urging caution and preparedness for outdoor visitors.



The Alpine Lakes Wilderness is back open, and backpackers are once again heading into the rugged beauty of the Enchantments — despite ongoing concerns tied to the manhunt for Travis Decker, a fugitive wanted for the murder and kidnapping of his three young daughters.

Cars now fill the trailhead parking lots, and campgrounds are no longer vacant, but the return to Washington's high alpine country comes with heightened vigilance.

"We just understood that what we’re going into is dangerous territory," said Andrew Powell, a backpacker from Oregon. "We need to be a little more safe and cautious of where we’re going, what we’re looking for."

Powell is among a group of seven backpackers who won the coveted Enchantments lottery. Their four-day trip beginning with a trek up to Eightmile Lake had been thrown into uncertainty last week when the U.S. Forest Service abruptly closed the area due to the Decker investigation. Days later, the closure was reversed — even though Decker has not been captured.

Potential Sighting:

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reported Decker was potentially spotted by helicopter near Colchuck Lake, sparking concerns that he could still be in the area and potentially desperate. Authorities have warned outdoor recreationists to stay alert, noting that fugitives on the run in remote areas have previously raided campsites and stolen supplies to survive.

"Every single day Travis is out there, he’s going to have to aim for perfection — he’s not going to be able to make a mistake," said Sheriff Mike Morrison. "All we need is one mistake and one day to go in our favor, and he’s going to be in our custody."

Related article

Still, some hikers remain undeterred — but not unprepared.

"Within the laws and regulations, it’s okay to carry," Powell said. "Not that I want to use it, but it’s always good to have extra safety precautions. Not just be up there and be like, ‘Oh wow, I wish I had this.’"

Shawna Coch of Olympia, traveling with him, shared she felt safe traveling in numbers.

"Every person in our party does have some level of protection, and so we’re just going to be extra vigilant," said Coch.

Coch said her group was warned by rangers to stick together and keep a close eye on their gear.

"It’s incredibly beautiful country. It’s very rugged up here," she said. "People try their whole lives to get lottery permits to get up here."

Despite the tension, hikers expressed sympathy for those affected by the crimes connected to Decker.

"We’re just really sorry to hear about the family — our hearts do go out to you," Coch said. "We’ll try to be safe, we’ll try to keep our eyes out. We’ll do what we can to support, and we’re just going to be really respectful while we’re up there."

What's next:

Authorities from multiple counties, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Marshals Service, are involved in the manhunt. Decker has eluded capture for nearly two weeks and officials admit the pace is shifting as resources are stretched.

"You will not see the amount of resources we’ve had out there," Morrison said during a press briefing Wednesday. "Eventually, he is going to tire. He is going to make a mistake."

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle traffic to be impacted from upcoming protests

8 people arrested during anti-ICE protest in Seattle

2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Morton, WA

Anti-Trump ‘NO KINGS’ protests planned for Seattle this weekend

Seattle police disperse 'ICE OUT' protesters after fire breaks out downtown

Everything you need to know about Seattle Pride Parade 2025

Things to do for Father's Day in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.