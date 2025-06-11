Authorities shift tactics in search for triple murder suspect Travis Decker

The Brief Law enforcement agencies are adjusting their search tactics for triple murder suspect Travis Decker, with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office focusing on case preparation and the U.S. Marshals deploying their "rapidly advancing manhunt program." Authorities continue to emphasize their commitment to finding Decker, urging public vigilance and reporting of any sightings, while reminding him that "all we need is one mistake." The search involves extensive local, state, federal, and international partnerships, utilizing varied terrain navigation and investigative methods to bring Decker to justice.



Law enforcement agencies are adjusting their strategy in the extensive manhunt for triple murder suspect Travis Decker, accused of killing his three young daughters before fleeing the Wenatchee area. Authorities emphasized their continued commitment to finding Decker, who remains at large.

What they're saying:

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison announced at a press conference Wednesday that his agency would be "deviating resources back to the investigation," focusing on preparing the murder and kidnapping case with the Chelan County Prosecutor's Office. He clarified that this shift in tactics does not mean the search is slowing.

"You will see a change on our tactics as we proceed forward," Morrison said. "You'll not see the amount of resources that we have had out there, but you are seeing a different element of our approach."

Travis Decker (left), Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison (right). (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morrison said U.S. Customs and Border Patrol will continue to have units on the ground leading the search, with U.S. Forest Service deputies assisting in navigating the challenging terrain in the west end of Chelan County.

"We have not given up, but we understand that eventually resources start to tire out," Morrison said, comparing the sustained effort to managing a wildfire. He noted that teams typically rotate out after two weeks and that his agency, along with the Washington State Patrol, FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, and Rivercom dispatch center, have been working "hard."

"We recognize that we need to be reasonable, need to give them the opportunity to rest up and get ready for the second wave when we come in," Morrison said.

Chief Jerome Brown of the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District Washington announced the deployment of their "rapidly advancing manhunt program," which brings additional resources and funding to support the search.

"We will not stop. We will keep going. He just has to make one mistake," Brown said. "Like the sheriff said, we will find him. He will be brought to justice so the community can heal."

Morrison issued a direct message to Decker, stating, "Every single day Travis is out there, he's going to have to aim for perfection. He is not going to be able to make a mistake because all we need is one mistake and one day to go in our favor and he's going to be in our custody. So I hope he's watching. I hope that he knows that we haven't given up, but you've got to be perfect every single day, Travis. We only have to be perfect one day."

Investigation continues

Morrison confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with crime lab processing results from the Washington State Patrol beginning to return. These results will inform additional leads and interviews to strengthen the case.

Recent sightings, public assistance

What you can do:

Morrison discussed a possible sighting Tuesday near Colchuck Lake, where hikers reported an individual whose behavior did not match others in the area.

"That sparked our interest," Morrison said. "We did put a ground unit on there to continue tracking the prints that we had. We continue to track that down in Ingalls Creek and up in the Valley Hi area."

While confident it could be Decker, Morrison cautioned, "We're not going to ever go out and say 100% until we have him in our grip."

He urged the public to remain vigilant, especially those recreating on trails, but to "not approach the subject. He is still considered dangerous."

Morrison thanked the Chelan County community and national and international partners from as far away as Australia and Portugal for their assistance in spreading Decker's image and likeness globally.

"We cannot do it without the 80,000-plus citizens of Chelan County that have been a constant eye and vigilant force that we do not have at all times," he said.

Decker's potential movements, dangers

Dig deeper:

Morrison addressed the possibility of Decker moving towards the Teanaway Trail or Layon areas, stating, "There is nowhere that he's going to be able to go that we don't have units waiting for him." He listed King County Sheriff's Office, Snohomish County, Okanogan County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, and Grant County Sheriff's Office as partners assisting in the search.

"He is surrounded. Washington State knows who he is," Morrison said. "Eventually he's going to tire and he is going to make a mistake."

Authorities are also investigating if Decker has been raiding campsites or vacation homes for supplies, a tactic observed in a previous manhunt in Kittitas County. Morrison advised residents with vacation homes or campsites to "keep track of your supplies, of your cabins, if [you] do have things that are missing, even if it's minor items."

Morrison reiterated that Decker is considered dangerous, even though they have "no information without that he's armed."

The challenging terrain in the western part of Chelan County, where 87% is not accessible by road, presents difficulties for the search. However, Morrison noted that the area's popularity as a tourist destination means "a lot of people out there also recreating on those trails," who can serve as additional "eyes."

Apprehension and justice

What's next:

When asked about the process if dogs locate Decker, Morrison stated, "Mr. Decker is going to be able to dictate how this ends." He emphasized that law enforcement's intent is to take Decker into custody peacefully, following de-escalation principles.

"Our intent is not to hurt or injure him. It is to bring him to justice and make sure that he's in good shape so he can face the trial," Morrison said.

Morrison declined to speculate on a motive for the killings, stating, "I don't think the motive would even matter. As far as we see it, three young girls have been killed. I don't think the motive's gonna matter."

(FOX 13 Seattle)

He concluded the press conference by asking the public to "keep their names in your mind" and "bring justice back for those young ladies. Girls is what I have understood the family would like me to refer to them as." The victims were identified as Peyton, Evelyn, and Olivia.

No further press conferences are currently scheduled, but updates will be provided on social media platforms. The public is urged to report any sightings of Decker to 911 immediately but not to approach him.

(Chelan County Sheriff's Office / FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from Chelan County Sheriff's Office, US Marshals, U.S. Border Patrol and The Associated Press.

